Point scores in OT to push Lightning over Blue Jackets 3-2

Bjorkstrand scored the fastest goal in the history of the franchise, beating Vasilevskiy on the glove side just 21 seconds into the game. He got help from Max Domi, who stripped Hedman in the neutral zone and set up Bjorkstrand's goal from the right circle.

Coleman responded 16:33 into the second period, getting an easy tip-in goal off a slot pass from Ryan McDonagh. Joseph beat Korpisalo with a one-timer from the slot 83 seconds later to give the Lightning their first lead of the night.

Foligno tied it again seven seconds into a power play when he redirected a Bjorkstrand shot.

FAMILIAR FOES

The Lightning and Blue Jackets have met in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals for the last two seasons. The first game of last season’s series went into five overtimes, which was the fourth-longest game in NHL history. Tampa Bay won the series and eventually the Stanley Cup. In 2019, Columbus stunned the Lightning with a first-round sweep, marking the first time in franchise history the Blue Jackets won a playoff series.

UP NEXT

The same teams play again Saturday afternoon in Columbus. The Jackets play seven of their next nine at Nationwide Arena. The Lightning are in the midst of a four-game trip after having a pair of games against Dallas postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Stars.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning's Erik Cernak chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, left, carries the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan McDonagh, center, and Barclay Goodrow during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets play in an arena empty of fans during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete