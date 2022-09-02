Podcaster ruled invalid for Ohio Nov. ballot files complaint

Terpeshore "Tore" Maras alleged more of the voter signatures she submitted as an independent should be counted as valid, and that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office did not follow their own procedures for counting her signatures. The complaint comes after Maras was declared ineligible by her opponent's office and ruled against by a judge.

LaRose's office said she fell short of the 5,000 signatures needed to put her name on the ballot by dozens.