Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief

An attorney for Maras said Wednesday that they would quickly ask the Ohio Supreme Court to validate more of the signatures, including nine that they say boards of election determined are valid. Maras is “a controversial figure for a lot of people” but has a right to appear on the ballot, attorney Warner Mendenhall said.

“No matter what you think of a candidate, it's really important that these candidates that really are qualified not face undue hurdles and burdens to get on the ballot,” Mendenhall said. “We need to have them on there, because it does give expression to the conflicts that are going on in our country.”

Maras questions the legitimacy of the 2020 election and has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on her podcast, “Tore Says.” Her platform for secretary of state includes scrapping all voting machines and returning to exclusively paper ballots, according to her website.

The Democratic nominee for secretary of state is small business owner and city councilperson Chelsea Clark.