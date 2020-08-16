Plutko expected to start for Indians at Tigers

The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit hit 149 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last year.

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs with 527 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

