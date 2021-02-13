Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Toledo 88-81

Justin Turner added 21 points for the Falcons. Trey Diggs had 17 points for Bowling Green (11-9, 7-7 Mid-American Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Kaden Metheny added 14 points and Josiah Fulcher 10.

Marreon Jackson had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (16-6, 11-3). Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds. JT Shumate had 14 points and Spencer Littleson 11.