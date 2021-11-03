journal-news logo
X

Plitt throws for 3 TDs, Ball State holds off Akron 31-25

news
40 minutes ago
Drew Plitt threw for three touchdowns, Justin Hall had a receiving and rushing touchdown, and Ball State held off Akron 31-25

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Drew Plitt threw for three touchdowns, Justin Hall had a receiving and rushing touchdown, and Ball State held off Akron 31-25 on Tuesday night.

Ball State led 28-10 before Akron rallied with two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter. After the Cardinals were held to a short field goal for a six-point lead, Akron went down the field but Zach Gibson fumbled it near the goal line and Bryce Cosby recovered it with 1:32 remaining.

Plitt was 18 of 31 for 185 yards for Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Hall made eight catches for 73 yards, and carried it four times for 30 yards.

Hall, a fifth-year wide receiver averaging 137.0 all-purpose yards per game, broke free along the right side for a 25-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Hall added a 13-yard touchdown when he caught a short pass and broke two tackles near the goal line.

It was Hall's fourth rushing touchdown of the season and fifth receiving TD — to go along with a kickoff return for a score.

Jonzell Norrils rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown for Akron (2-7, 1-1). Michael Mathison caught eight passes for 154 yards, including a 57-yard score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
Wong, Welch win West Chester Twp. trustees race
2
Ryan, Naab and Lauer are winners of Hamilton City Council race
3
Minniear, Farrell win seats on Liberty Twp. trustees
4
Muterspaw, Ferrell win seats on Middletown City Council
5
Mitch Rhodus wins Fairfield mayor race
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top