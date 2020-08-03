Plesac scheduled to start for Indians at Reds

The Reds went 41-40 in home games in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.26.

The Indians finished 44-37 in road games in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team last year while averaging 8.4 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Joey Votto: (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: (left forearm).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.