Plesac expected to start as Indians host the Cardinals

news | 32 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians are expected to send Zach Plesac to the mound Wednesday and the Cardinals will give Kwang Hyun Kim the start

St. Louis Cardinals (51-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (49-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -115, Cardinals -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Indians Wednesday.

The Indians are 25-23 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .394 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .563.

The Cardinals have gone 23-30 away from home. St. Louis is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with an average of .272.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Adam Wainwright notched his eighth victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Bryan Shaw took his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .525.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs and has 61 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

