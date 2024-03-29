Pittsburgh visits Columbus after Malkin's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the Penguins' 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 23-38-12 overall with a 4-14-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have allowed 267 goals while scoring 207 for a -60 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has gone 32-30-10 overall with a 10-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have gone 30-5-5 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 3-2. Malkin scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has scored 18 goals with 16 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Bryan Rust has scored 23 goals with 21 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg), Alex Nylander: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.