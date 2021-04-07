Pittsburgh takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cincinnati

The Reds finished 21-19 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last season while batting .212 as a team.

The Pirates finished 16-24 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team last season and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

