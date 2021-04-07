X

Pittsburgh takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh is looking to break its four-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati The Reds will send Luis Castillo to the mound Wednesday and the Pirates will give Chad Kuhl the start

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-4) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-1)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 3.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-1, 21.60 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Reds finished 21-19 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last season while batting .212 as a team.

The Pirates finished 16-24 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team last season and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

