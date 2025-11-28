Pittsburgh hosts Mobley and Ohio State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Pittsburgh after John Mobley Jr. scored 26 points in Ohio State's 113-60 victory against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 6-0 to begin the season. Ohio State is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Ohio State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barry Dunning Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Cameron Corhen is shooting 56.5% and averaging 14.0 points.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists for the Buckeyes. Mobley is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists.

