Pitcher Shawn Armstrong and Cleveland Guardians finalize $5.5 million, 1-year contract

Armstrong was selected by Cleveland in the 18th round of the 2011 amateur draft.

He made his major league debut with the organization in 2015 and was with the club through 2017, then was traded to Seattle. Armstrong is 15-11 with 17 saves and a 3.82 ERA in 370 appearances over 11 seasons, also playing for Baltimore (2019-21), Tampa Bay (2021-24), Miami (2022), St. Louis (2024) and the Chicago Cubs (2024).

Cleveland has sought to remake its bullpen this offseason. The Guardians have signed Connor Bragdon and Colin Holderman, selected Peyton Pallette in the Rule 5 draft.

Justin Bruihl, acquired in a trade with Toronto, was designated for assignment,

