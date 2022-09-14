journal-news logo
Pirates try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-85, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -160, Pirates +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati is 56-85 overall and 29-42 at home. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 26-45 record on the road and a 54-88 record overall. The Pirates have a 36-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates hold an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 23 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Aristides Aquino is 11-for-33 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (head), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

