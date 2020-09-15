Pirates take 6-game slide into matchup with Reds

The Reds are 17-18 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 74 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Eugenio Suarez leads the club with 13, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Pirates are 12-17 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .283, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .347.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 39 hits and has 29 RBIs.

Moran leads the Pirates with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .508.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.