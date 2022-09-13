Pirates slam three home runs to down Reds

Wilson (3-8) left with the bases loaded in the sixth inning with a 6-3 lead. Former Reds draft pick Robert Stephenson, who was claimed off waivers from the Rockies, retired Nick Senzel on a line out to center. Wilson allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Pirates turned two double plays while he was on the mound. Wil Crowe pitched two scoreless innings to earn his fourth save.

The Pirates won for the fourth time in the last 21 games at Great American Ball Park.

JUST LIKE HOME

Brian Reynolds has eight career home runs at Great American Ball Park with three this season.

ROOKIE POWER

When Alejo Lopez hit his first career home run on Sunday in Milwaukee, he became the seventh Reds player since July 12 to hit their first major league home run.

MAKING MOVES

Pirates: Recalled IF Diego Castillo from Triple-A Indianapolis. Optioned If Hoy Park to Indianapolis. Added RHP Luis Ortiz to the Taxi Squad. He will be the 29th man for the double header on Tuesday.

Reds: Placed RHP Justin Dunn on the Injured List. He is expected to be available Friday according to David Bell. Selected the contract of RHP Raynel Espinal from Triple A Louisville. Release OF Albert Almora Jr.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RHP Connor Overton slated to make a rehab start on Tuesday at Louisville. RHP Graham Ashcraft is scheduled to make a rehab start on Wednesdat Double A Chattanooga. RHP Hunter Greene completed a rehab assignment Sunday. His next start will be with the big league team.

UP NEXT

The Pirates and Reds play a double header on Tuesday. RHP Luis Cessa (3-2 4,97) expected to start the first game for the Reds. RHP Johan Oviedo (2-2 3.90 and RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0 0.00) are scheduled to pitch for the Pirates.

