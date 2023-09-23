Pirates score two runs in 7th, rally to beat Reds 7-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drove in the tying run in the seventh inning with an RBI single and scored the go-ahead run two batters later on Elly De La Cruz's throwing error the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Friday night.

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Henry Davis, Jared Triolo and Endy Rodriguez all had solo homers for the Pirates.

Ian Gibaut (8-4) gave up three hits and a walk in the seventh was victimized by Cruz's errant relay to first on Miguel Andujar's grounder after the Reds got Hayes out at second. Reynolds scored on the play.

“They keep grinding," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "They pick each other up. You saw it today. It’s just another bunch of young players. They gave up the lead and came back. They’re doing the little things like running the bases.

“They saw what a playoff game was going to look like. Both teams used seven pitchers. There was big crowd that was really into it."

Rodriguez is all in on the Pirates' future.

“It was a lot of fun," Rodriguez said. "We’re going to the playoffs next year. Look at all the talent. This game made me feel like the playoffs.”

The Reds dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the last wild-card spot in the National League. The Cubs shut out Colorado 6-0 earlier. The Reds were eliminated from the National League Central race but Milwaukee's win over Miami allowed the Reds to stay a half-game behind the Marlins in the wild-card race behind the Cubs.

“The way that game went on back and forth, we thought all along it would end up differently,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Solo homers were the difference. Give them credit there. We just have to keep going.”

Rookie Andrew Abbott gave up solo shots to Hayes in the fourth and Davis in the fifth. It was the 15th for Hayes and sixth for Davis. Abbott gave up four hits and struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Buck Farmer gave up Triolo's third home run and Rodriguez's third as the Pirates took a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

TJ Friedl had a two-run homer off Hunter Stratton (1-0) in the bottom of the inning to put the Reds up 5-4 before the Pirates rallied again.

“The mentality hasn't changed,” Friedl said. “We're still in the race. That was a back and forth draining game for both sides. We had every opportunity. We hit them. They hit back. It was one of those games.”

David Bednar got the last three outs for his 37th save of the season and 14th in a row.

Andre Jackson started for the Pirates and loaded the bases with two walks and hitting Joey Votto with a pitch but escaped without allowing a run. The Reds left two runners on in the second and fifth.

De La Cruz led off the second with a single off Luis Ortiz, who replaced Jackson after just one inning. De La Cruz swiped his 30th and 31st bases and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan India.

HEAVY WORKLOAD

Abbott has now pitched 161 innings, which is more than the 131 he pitched in his first two professional seasons.

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: Colin Holderman was placed on the injured list before the game with a right thumb sprain. RHP Dauri Moreta was brought up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Reds: Joey Votto was hit by a pitch from Andre Jackson above the right elbow in the first inning but remained in the game. ... Matt McLain took live batting practice before the game and is expected to play in two games for Louisville before he is activated.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Connor Phillips (1-0) will start for the Reds on Saturday. The Pirates have not named a starter.

