Pirates meet the Reds with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

