Pirates manager Derek Shelton ejected along with 2 coaches for arguing strike zone vs Reds

Pirates manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing ball/strike calls in the sixth inning of a doubleheader nightcap against Cincinnati Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing ball/strike calls in the sixth inning of Sunday night's doubleheader nightcap against Cincinnati Reds.

Pittsburgh led 4-3 when Luke Maile walked with two outs, loading the bases. After the ejections, TJ Friedl hit an inning-ending flyout off Cody Bolton.

Third base coach Mike Rabelo took over as acting manager.

