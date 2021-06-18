journal-news logo
X

Pirates look to stop 10-game losing streak against Indians

news | 2 hours ago
By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh will try to break its 10-game losing streak when the Pirates take on Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (38-28, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +127, Indians -146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last 10 games.

The Pirates are 13-19 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 47 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 10, averaging one every 23.2 at-bats.

The Indians are 18-15 on the road. Cleveland has hit 77 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, .215 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (back).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top