Pirates host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates look to break their seven-game home skid with a win against the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (47-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-9, 4.85 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -132, Pirates +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a seven-game home slide.

Pittsburgh is 22-26 in home games and 41-54 overall. The Pirates have an 18-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 23-26 record on the road and a 47-48 record overall. The Guardians have a 23-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 22 doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 12-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with a .314 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 75 RBI. Steven Kwan is 13-for-43 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .188 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

