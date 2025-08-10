Pirates face the Reds with 2-1 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.46 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Reds -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 2-1.

Pittsburgh is 51-67 overall and 34-28 in home games. The Pirates have a 27-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 61-57 record overall and a 28-31 record in road games. The Reds have a 26-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Reds are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Pirates. Liover Peguero is 8 for 34 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 19 home runs, 51 walks and 73 RBIs while hitting .276 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 12 for 35 with two doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.05 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.