Pirates and Reds meet, winner claims 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (5-2, 5.01 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -127, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 16-33 overall and 10-14 in home games. The Pirates have gone 5-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 12-13 in road games and 25-25 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has eight home runs, 28 walks and 18 RBIs while hitting .220 for the Pirates. Alexander Canario is 11 for 34 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with eight home runs while slugging .410. Will Benson is 12 for 30 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .210 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.