Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Pippen scores 32 as Vanderbilt beats Dayton 70-68 in OT

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. plays against Dayton in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. plays against Dayton in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

news
45 minutes ago
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points, Liam Robbins made several plays down the stretch — including a blocked shot with 0.4 seconds left — to help Vanderbilt beat No. 1 seed Dayton 70-68 in overtime in the second round of the NIT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points, Liam Robbins made several plays down the stretch — including a blocked shot with 0.4 seconds left — to help Vanderbilt beat No. 1 seed Dayton 70-68 in overtime Sunday in the second round of the NIT.

The fourth-seeded Commodores play No. 2 seed Xavier in the quarterfinals.

Pippen shot just 9 of 24 from the field but made 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and finished with seven assists and three steals. Robbins, who missed practice this week due to an ankle injury, had four points, five rebounds and two blocks for Vanderbilt (19-16).

Kobe Elvis led Dayton (24-11) with 20 points and five assists. DaRon Holmes II added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Toumani Camara scored 11.

Robbins, who came out of the game with 13:58 left in regulation, checked in with 1:49 to go in overtime and had two offensive rebounds — the second of which led to a putback that gave the Commodores a 70-68 lead with 39 seconds to go — before bottle-capping a potential winning shot by Elvis in the closing seconds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

caption arrowCaption
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen, right, watches during an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Dayton in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., plays for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen, right, watches during an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Dayton in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., plays for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen, right, watches during an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Dayton in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., plays for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
A fan cheers for Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Dayton in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

A fan cheers for Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Dayton in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
A fan cheers for Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Dayton in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Dayton's R.J. Blakney (23) in an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Dayton's R.J. Blakney (23) in an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Dayton's R.J. Blakney (23) in an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II (15) blocks a shot by Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright (4) in an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II (15) blocks a shot by Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright (4) in an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II (15) blocks a shot by Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright (4) in an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. plays against Dayton in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. plays against Dayton in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. plays against Dayton in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) is defended by Dayton's R.J. Blakney (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) is defended by Dayton's R.J. Blakney (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) is defended by Dayton's R.J. Blakney (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's Koby Brea loses control of the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Dayton's Koby Brea loses control of the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's Koby Brea loses control of the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's Kobe Elvis (24) drives against Vanderbilt's Rodney Chatman in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Dayton's Kobe Elvis (24) drives against Vanderbilt's Rodney Chatman in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's Kobe Elvis (24) drives against Vanderbilt's Rodney Chatman in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won in overtime 70-68. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

In Other News
1
No ID yet as police investigate body found in West Chester pond
2
Spring begins today with temps reaching the lower-60s
3
Badin H.S. prepares for student growth with parking and other plans
4
McCrabb: Vietnam veterans getting deserved recognition nearly 50 years...
5
Champions of Diversity event to focus on intentional acts of diversity
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top