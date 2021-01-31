Pippen carries Kent St. over Cent. Michigan 83-76

Justyn Hamilton had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Kent State (9-4, 6-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malique Jacobs added 13 points and six rebounds. James Jordan had 10 points.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 26 points and had 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (6-10, 2-7). Caleb Huffman added 23 points and six rebounds. Devontae Lane had 10 points.