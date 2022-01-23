Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Youngstown St. 82-71

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-8, 6-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 13 points and six assists. Bobby Planutis had 11 points.

William Dunn scored a season-high 20 points for the Penguins (10-10, 4-6). Tevin Olison added 17 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.