Pilot, teen unharmed when small plane lands in cornfield

Christopher Lyons, 36, of Coolville, and a 16-year-old female passenger were in the 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing, single-engine plane when the power problem occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Lyons was able to maneuver the plane into the cornfield near Mansfield, where the aircraft slid to a stop on the ground. Lyons and his passenger were not injured, and the plane was not severely damaged.