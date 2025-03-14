Pilot killed when helicopter hits power line and crashes into reservoir in northeastern Ohio

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A pilot was killed when a helicopter struck a power line early Friday and crashed into a reservoir in northeastern Ohio.
The crash in Suffield Township was reported shortly after 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The pilot, Anthony Jones, 52, of North Royalton, was the only person aboard the Schweizer 269C aircraft when it went into the Mogadore Reservoir near state Route 43.
Emergency responders deployed boats to get them and their equipment to the crash scene. The pilot's body was recovered a short time later.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, along with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
