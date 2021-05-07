Pickup truck crashes into school bus; no serious injuries

WTOV reported the crash occurred on County Road 15 in Rayland, according to the Ohio State Patrol. The bus was carrying students to Buckeye Local High School, though it wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board.

A preliminary investigation found the pickup truck — apparently driven by another student — came over a hill and swerved out of its lane and crashed head on into the bus. The pickup driver may have been trying to avoid another vehicle that was broken down in the roadway, authorities said.