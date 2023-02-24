Pickett's big 2nd half leads Penn St. past Ohio St. 75-71

Camren Wynter made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for Penn State (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten). The Nittany Lions made two 3-pointers early in the first half to set a new single-season record with 295 makes. Penn State finished 10 of 19 from distance, with four makes from Lundy.

Each team had two double-digit scorers in a 37-all first half. Ohio State shot 52% from the field with Brice Sensabaugh scoring 14 and Bruce Thornton adding 10. Lundy had 14 points for Penn State and Wynter made three 3-pointers and added 11 points.