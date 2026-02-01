Pickett scores 21, Wright State beats Green Bay 83-75

Led by Kellen Pickett's 21 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 83-75
news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kellen Pickett had 21 points in Wright State's 83-75 victory against Green Bay on Sunday.

Pickett also contributed eight rebounds for the Raiders (15-8, 10-2 Horizon League). Solomon Callaghan shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Dominic Pangonis shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

CJ O'Hara led the way for the Phoenix (12-12, 7-6) with 21 points. Marcus Hall added 18 points for Green Bay. Preston Ruedinger also put up 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
DDN Story
2
Brother’s unsolved homicide inspires Hamilton school board member’s...
3
Middletown restaurant owner injured by fryer malfunction says he was...
4
1 juvenile injured in Hamilton shooting
5
Parents left frustrated after Fairfield schools closes last-minute for...