Phoenix faces Cleveland after Booker's 41-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Cleveland Cavaliers after Devin Booker scored 41 points in the Phoenix Suns' 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns are 21-13 on their home court. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Richards averaging 5.9.

The Cavaliers are 26-8 on the road. Cleveland is second in the league averaging 16.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.7% from downtown. Donovan Mitchell leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Suns average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers score 6.6 more points per game (122.4) than the Suns give up to opponents (115.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 25.9 points and seven assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 24.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Grayson Allen: day to day (foot), Mason Plumlee: day to day (quadriceps).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.