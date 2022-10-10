'Philly Special' goes badly awry as Bengals stumble

Still, Burrow was able to complete a pass to Ja'Marr Chase on third down to put the ball back at the 2, and then the Bengals went for it on fourth.

“I think you have to right there," Burrow said. "If you get seven points, it’ll change the game.”

The play this time was an inside shovel pass, but the Ravens seemed well prepared for that, too, and it went incomplete.

“It didn’t quite work out how we wanted it to on the shovel play, but I felt comfortable with our package," Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.

That ended a 15-play drive that took 8:04 off the clock but resulted in no points. Then the Ravens went 91 yards the other way, using up 8:03 and kicking a field goal that gave them a 16-10 lead.

