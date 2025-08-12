Phillies visit the Reds on 4-game road win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (9-9, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -152, Reds +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 62-58 overall and 33-27 at home. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Philadelphia has a 69-49 record overall and a 32-28 record in road games. The Phillies have a 30-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux leads the Reds with a .276 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 43 walks and 43 RBIs. Noelvi Marte is 13 for 41 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 60 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 42 home runs). Brandon Marsh is 13 for 29 with five doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.