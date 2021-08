Phillies lose no-hit bid, capitalize on Reds blunders, 6-1

Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Torreyes went deep for the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta for the NL East lead. It was just the Phillies’ second win in the last five since an eight-game winning streak vaulted them into first place.

Farmer had the only other hit for the Reds, a sharply struck ball in the ninth that went off the glove of Torreyes at third base but didn’t leave the infield.

Cole Hamels threw Philadelphia's most recent no-hitter, a 5-0 win at Chicago on July 25, 2015, in his last start in a Phillies uniform.

Moore is an unlikely candidate for a no-hitter. The 32-year-old lefty has been used in dual roles this season, but not effectively. He was making his 10th start and entered 0-3 with a 6.98 ERA when beginning the game. He only got the ball because the Phillies needed a starter with Zach Eflin (knee) and Vince Velasquez (blister) on the IL.

He was dominant from the jump, striking out two during a nine-pitch first inning. He finished with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The crowd of 25,100 rained down boos on Bradley, who has been stellar this season, when Stephenson drove a 3-1 fastball to right to begin the eighth. Bradley recovered for no more runs, and Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the 2-hour, 38-minute contest.

The Phillies got on the board in the third when Torreyes hooked a 97-mph fastball off Luis Castillo (6-12) just inside the foul pole in left for his sixth homer of the season. Torreyes was starting at third base for the fifth straight game as Girardi tries to reset Alec Bohm, who has struggled defensively for much of the season and especially lately.

Philadelphia upped its advantage to 2-0 in the sixth on J.T. Realmuto’s RBI double, and it was 3-0 after Travis Jankowski’s pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh.

Castillo gave up three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in 6 ⅔ innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker (back) was out of the lineup for the second straight day. Manager David Bell said prior to the game that Winker would be evaluated prior to the contest.

Phillies: LHP Bailey Falter was activated off the COVID-19 IL. Falter twice was placed on the COVID-19 IL, on July 11 and then again on July 20. ... 1B Rhys Hoskins (groin) had a cortisone shot and is expected to be activated on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.40) faces Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.35) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

