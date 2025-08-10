Phillies going back to facing the National League after MLB record 21 interleague games in a row

According to the Phillies, the previous MLB record was 15 in a row “done by hundreds of times by other clubs.”

Their game Monday night at Cincinnati will be the first for the Phillies against a fellow National League team since a 2-1 win at San Diego on July 13, the last game before the four-day All-Star break.

All seven of the Phillies' series since the All-Star break have been against AL opponents, accounting for nearly half of the 48 interleague games they will play all season. They have three more interleague series, all at home, against Seattle, Kansas City and then Minnesota to wrap up the regular season.

