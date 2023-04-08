X

Phillies face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (3-3) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -142, Reds +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia had an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Phillies averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Cincinnati went 62-100 overall and 29-52 on the road a season ago. The Reds pitching staff put up a 4.86 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (ankle), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

