Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies face the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (64-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-69, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Reds +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 45-69 overall and 25-35 in home games. The Reds have a 31-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has gone 32-25 on the road and 64-51 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 12-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

J.T. Realmuto has 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 55 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (calf), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

