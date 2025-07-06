Phillies and Reds play with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-3, 2.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -233, Reds +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 52-37 overall and 29-16 at home. The Phillies have a 37-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has a 46-43 record overall and a 22-24 record in road games. The Reds have hit 95 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 11 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .250 for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 7 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 16 for 36 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.