Philadelphia Union try to continue win streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +138, Columbus +184, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Columbus Crew.

The Union are 6-2-1 against conference opponents. The Union have scored 21 goals while giving up 10 for a +11 goal differential.

The Crew are 5-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 57 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thai Baribo has scored seven goals for the Union. Kai Wagner has three assists over the past 10 games.

Diego Rossi has scored six goals with one assist for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Crew: 6-1-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Ivan Glavinovich (injured).

Crew: Marcelo Herrera (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.