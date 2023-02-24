X
Dark Mode Toggle

Philadelphia Union host the Columbus Crew for season opener

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Union open the season at home against the Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -143, Columbus +382, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union start the season at home against the Columbus Crew.

The Union went 19-5-10 overall and 14-0-5 at home last season. The Union scored 72 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Crew finished 10-8-16 overall and 3-4-10 on the road in the 2022 season. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: None listed.

Crew: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
West Chester police cruiser bursts into flames, insurance company sues...
2
Lakota teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct
3
Hamilton Police plan school zone speed crackdown Friday
4
McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish invented by Cincinnati franchise owner who was...
5
Oxford Twp. trustees discuss electric aggregation plan participation
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top