Philadelphia takes on Columbus, looks to break 9-game slide

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 31 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 19 assists. James van Riemsdyk has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 26 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Blue Jackets. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (knee), Kevin Hayes: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Cole Sillinger: out (covid-19), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.