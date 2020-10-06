Philadelphia brings tough defense into matchup with FC Cincinnati

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Anthony Fontana has four goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati this year. Haris Medunjanin has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-5-4, averaging 0.2 goals, zero assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Nick Hagglund (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.