P&G sees shoppers reduce purchases amid price hikes

Economists and analysts are closely monitoring shopping behavior amid a challenging economy. The government reported on Wednesday that retail sales fell in December, marking the second consecutive monthly decline and the biggest monthly drop for 2022.

P&G executives acknowledged that there's a lot of uncertainty for 2023, but the U.S. consumer is still intact, and the company upgraded its sales outlook, helped by higher prices.

“The consumer is holding up remarkably well in the U.S.," P&G finance chief Andre Schulten told reporters on a call Thursday. He noted that he doesn't see any significant shifts that are notable even in private label.

P&G reported earnings of $3.93 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the quarter. That compares with $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the year-ago period.

The results were slightly above Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The company said that beauty product prices increased on average by 9%, while fabric and home care prices were up 13%.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.77 billion in the period, down from $20.95 billion in the year-ago period. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.61 billion.

In its key market China, which is lifting its stringent zero COVID-19 policy, P&G executives said it expects consumption to rebound to mid-single digits. But P&G said it's hard to predict when that will happen.

P&G now projects total sales for the current fiscal year to a range from a 1% drop to unchanged, better than its previous range of a decline of 1% to 3%. The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook but said profits could fall at the lower end of guidance because of higher commodity and material costs.

In late afternoon trading, shares were down close to 2%, or $2.48, to $143.02.

