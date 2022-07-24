journal-news logo
X

Petrovic has 6 saves for Revolution in 0-0 tie with Crew

news
48 minutes ago
Djordje Petrovic had six saves for the New England Revolution in a 0-0 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Djordje Petrovic had six saves Saturday for New England and the Revolution tied 0-0 with the Columbus Crew.

Petrovic, a 6-foot-4, 22-year-old Serbian rookie, had his second shutout in eight MLS starts.

The Crew (7-5-9) outshot the Revolution (6-7-8) 17-5, with seven shots on goal to two for the Revolution.

Eloy Room had two saves and recorded his career-high tying seventh shut out of the season.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Crew visit Charlotte FC and the Revolution host Toronto FC.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Pinball Garage doubles its size with expansion
2
A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming
3
Antique car parade to travel from Hamilton to Fairfield, be on display...
4
Women to host Ohio camp focused on body positivity
5
Butler County’s first Costco will also see shutdown of Springdale store
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top