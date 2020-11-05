Peters throws 4 TD passes, Toledo beats Bowling Green 38-3

Peters threw a TD-pass each to Bryant Koback, Devin Maddox and Jerjuan Newton as the Rockets scored on their first three possessions. Peter's 42-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Mitchell capped an 11-play, 93-yard drive with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Peters was 20-of-32 passing for 214 yards. The Rockets finished with 310 yards rushing on 52 carries. Shakif Seymour led with 93 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run with 10:40 remaining.