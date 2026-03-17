Pete Alonso's return to Citi Field and another Iowa game among the dates to watch for MLB season

Opening day — Wednesday, March 25

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants: The 2026 season begins with Aaron Judge and Co. visiting Rafael Devers and San Francisco for Tony Vitello's first game as Giants manager. Judge won his third AL MVP award last year, but the slugger remains in search of his first World Series championship. Vitello takes over a San Francisco team that has made just one playoff appearance since 2017. Devers anchors Vitello's lineup in his first full season with the Giants after he was acquired in a trade with Boston.

World Series rematch — Monday, April 6

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays: Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles into Toronto for its first matchup with the Blue Jays since their epic World Series in the fall. Ohtani and Co. are going for their third consecutive championship after outlasting Toronto in seven games last year. The Dodgers added Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz in free agency, and the Blue Jays bolstered their rotation by signing right-handers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Infielder Kazuma Okamoto also came over from Japan.

Mexico City Series — Saturday, April 25

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks: Manny Machado and the Padres face Geraldo Perdomo and the Diamondbacks in the first of two games at Mexico City’s Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú. San Diego went 8-5 against Arizona last year on its way to a 90-72 record and an NL wild card. The Diamondbacks are hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since they lost to Texas in the 2023 World Series.

AL West rivals — Monday May 11

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros: Houston had won four consecutive AL West titles before last season, when it finished three games back of Seattle. The Astros lost Framber Valdez in free agency, but they signed Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai to a $54 million, three-year contract. The Mariners made it to the ALCS last year, falling just short of the franchise's first World Series appearance. They re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor in November and acquired infielder Brendan Donovan in a February trade.

AL Central rivals — Friday, June 12

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians: Detroit was chased down by Cleveland for the AL Central title last year, but the Tigers eliminated the Guardians in the first round of the playoffs. It could be Tarik Skubal's last season in Detroit; the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner is eligible for free agency after the World Series. The Guardians are led by All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, who hit 30 homers and swiped a career-high 44 bags last year.

All-Star Game — Tuesday, July 14

Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park hosts the All-Star Game for the first time as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary. The All-Star Game also was played in Philly at Veterans Stadium in 1996 and 1976, and at Shibe Park in 1952 and 1943. The NL beat the AL last year in Atlanta when Kyle Schwarber homered three times in the first All-Star Game swing-off.

Field of Dreams — Thursday, Aug. 13

Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins: Bryce Harper and the Phillies take on Byron Buxton and the Twins in Major League Baseball's third “Field of Dreams” game. The iconic site in eastern Iowa served as the home of the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 in the first game in Dyersville in 2021, and the Cubs knocked off the Reds 4-2 in the second edition in 2022.

MLB Little League Classic — Sunday, Aug. 23

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers: Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jackson Chourio look to put on a show as the Braves face the Brewers at Historic Bowman Field in the finale of a weekend series. Returning from a torn ACL, Acuña hit .290 with 21 homers and 42 RBIs in 95 games for the Braves last year. Chourio helped lead the Brewers to the NL Central title last season, batting .270 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs and 21 steals in 131 games.

Alonso returns — Monday, Sept. 14

Baltimore Orioles at New York Mets: Slugging first baseman Pete Alonso plays his first game at Citi Field since signing a $155 million, five-year contract with the Orioles in December. The 31-year-old Alonso was drafted by New York and swatted 264 homers for the Mets in seven seasons before departing in free agency. In one dizzying stretch in January, the revamped Mets traded for Freddy Peralta and Luis Robert Jr. and signed infielder Bo Bichette to a $126 million, three-year deal.

Playoff implications? — Sunday, Sept. 27

Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox: Chicago and Boston begin the year with World Series aspirations, and they finish the regular season at Fenway Park. Alex Bregman hit .273 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in his lone season with the Red Sox before signing a $175 million, five-year contract with the Cubs in free agency. Led by Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez and Sonny Gray, the Red Sox have one of the majors' best rotations.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb