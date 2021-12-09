Perry, Stetson host Ohio

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Perry has averaged 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Hatters. Complementing Perry is Chase Johnston, who is putting up 13 points per game. The Bobcats are led by Sears, who is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists.MIGHTY MARK: Sears has connected on 47.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He's also made 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-2 when fewer than four Bobcats players score in double-figures.