Perry leads UCLA against Ohio State after 30-point game

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays Ohio State after Trent Perry scored 30 points in UCLA's 71-60 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are 7-2 on their home court. Ohio State averages 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Bruins are 4-2 in conference games. UCLA ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Ohio State's average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 6.5 more points per game (78.4) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (71.9).

The Buckeyes and Bruins match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bruins. Donovan Dent is averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.