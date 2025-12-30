Perry leads Cincinnati against Kansas State after 21-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Kansas State after Mya Perry scored 21 points in Cincinnati's 91-63 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in home games. Kansas State averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Bearcats are 0-1 against conference opponents. Cincinnati has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

Kansas State makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Cincinnati averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Kansas State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Nastja Claessens is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Perry is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.