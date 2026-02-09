Perry leads Cincinnati against Arizona after 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Arizona after Mya Perry scored 25 points in Cincinnati's 80-71 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bearcats have gone 5-8 in home games. Cincinnati has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 2-10 in conference play. Arizona is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Cincinnati is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Arizona allows to opponents. Arizona averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cincinnati allows.

The Bearcats and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Reagan Jackson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lani Cornfield is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.